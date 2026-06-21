Zelensky, other officials return Polish awards

"We believed that the Order of the White Eagle, awarded in 2023, was meant for the Ukrainian People and our army. That is what was said at the time. Today, I sent the Order back to the President of Poland," Zelensky said on social media.

He posted a photo of the order being packaged for shipment from an ordinary post office, addressed to the Polish presidential chancellery

"Ukraine is grateful to the Polish People for their support and cooperation," Zelensky's statement added.

In a statement revoking the award given by his predecessor, Nawrocki said that the move "is not directed against Ukrainian people" and that Poland would continue to support Ukraine.

On Saturday, Zelensky's top aide and Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw followed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in saying they were relinquishing awards bestowed by Poland as a way of showing solidarity with the president. They argued the move by Nawrocki benefitted Russia.

"This is a gift to the Moscow aggressor, who will certainly use it against both of our countries," Zelensky aide Kyrylo Budanov said on social media.

He said he was returning the Gold Officer's Cross of the Polish Order of Merit.