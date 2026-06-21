Yulos silenced in Asian tilt finale

Eldrew placed fourth in the horizontal bar with 13.833 points, while Carlos, a double Olympic gold medalist, scored 13.500 for a disappointing fifth-place finish.

Carlos had it worse in the parallel bars with a sixth-place finish with 13.566 points.

Both brothers were unable to replicate their winning ways in the men’s floor exercise last Saturday.

Carlos captured the gold medal while Eldrew landed third.

Tang Chia-Hung of Chinese Taipei dominated the horizontal bar event with 15.500 points, ahead of Zhang Boheng of China.

Maeda Fusuke of Japan grabbed the bronze medal with 14.300.

Zhang bounced back in the parallel bars following a top finish with 14.933 points, while Ryu Sunghyun of South Korea took silver with a score of 14.500.

Taiwanese gymnast Hung Yuan-Hsi plucked the bronze medal with 13.800 to complete the podium cast.

The Yulo brothers will have two months to prepare for two major international competitions.

They are slated to compete in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan slated 19 September to 4 October, and the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 17 to 25 October.