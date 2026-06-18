Yulo brothers clinch apparatus finals slots

Brothers Carlos and Karl Eldrew Yulo clinched spots in the apparatus finals of the 13th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Sunyi, China late Thursday.

Carlos, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, qualified for the floor exercise with 14.433 points, parallel bars with 13.966 and the horizontal bar with 13.466.

Meanwhile Eldrew punched a ticket in the floor exercise with 13.600 and in the horizontal bar with 13.633.

Carlos almost got a medal in the men’s individual all around as he finished fourth with 81.864.

Zhang Boheng of Chine topped the individual all-around with 85.298 while teammate Yang Haonan clinched silver with 82.398.

Miwa Teppei of Japan grabbed the bronze medal with 82.265.