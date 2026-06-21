VinFast Rentapasada lowers EV barrier

Rentapasada allows drivers to start with rental rates from P1,000 per day, instead of taking on the full cost of buying a vehicle.

The program runs on a fixed five-year contract, with an option to extend for another three years.

The offer comes as vehicle buyers and transport service drivers pay closer attention to running costs.

Fuel, maintenance and daily expenses can weigh heavily on long-term ownership, especially for drivers who cover long distances every day.

VinFast cited the case of Metro Manila owner Carlo Santos, who compared the VF 5 with gasoline-powered crossovers before making his purchase.

He said fuel and maintenance costs became a major factor after he computed what he would spend over time.

A gasoline-powered crossover that consumes about 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers would use around 68 liters for every 1,000 kilometers of monthly driving.

At a gasoline price of P87.25 per liter in Metro Manila as of 9 June 2026, that would cost close to P6,000 a month. VinFast said the VF 5 can cut energy costs by more than half for the same distance.

The savings become larger for transport service drivers. A driver covering 200 kilometers a day in a gasoline crossover could spend about P35,600 a month on fuel alone.

Under Rentapasada, qualified drivers who meet ride targets may also receive free charging at V-Green charging stations.

The VF 5 has a 100 kW electric motor, up to 326 kilometers of range, six airbags, seven driver-assistance features and 16 smart functions.

It also comes with a seven-year vehicle warranty and a 10-year battery warranty.