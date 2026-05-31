VinFast Limo Green opens rental route

VinFast is building a new case for electric vehicles in the local ride-hailing market through Limo Green and its Green vehicle rental program.

The pitch now goes beyond private ownership. For transport network vehicle service drivers, the Limo Green is being positioned as a seven-seat EV that can carry families on weekends and passengers during the workweek.

Quezon-based ride-hailing driver Paul Simbulan said he shifted to the Limo Green after trying electric rides with his family and talking to other drivers who already used the model.

“I had booked Green SM rides for the whole family several times in the past,” Simbulan said. “Every time, the Limo Green felt very comfortable inside, and the cabin was noticeably quiet even in heavy traffic.”