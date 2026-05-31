VinFast Limo Green opens rental route

VinFast is building a new case for electric vehicles in the local ride-hailing market through Limo Green and its Green vehicle rental program.
The pitch now goes beyond private ownership. For transport network vehicle service drivers, the Limo Green is being positioned as a seven-seat EV that can carry families on weekends and passengers during the workweek.
Quezon-based ride-hailing driver Paul Simbulan said he shifted to the Limo Green after trying electric rides with his family and talking to other drivers who already used the model.
“I had booked Green SM rides for the whole family several times in the past,” Simbulan said. “Every time, the Limo Green felt very comfortable inside, and the cabin was noticeably quiet even in heavy traffic.”
Simbulan said the vehicle now works as both family transport and a TNVS unit. The Limo Green has a claimed driving range of up to 450 kilometers on a full charge.
VinFast said its fast-charging system can recharge the battery in around 30 minutes.
“A short charging stop is enough for a quick rest before heading out again,” Simbulan said. “It doesn’t really interrupt the workday.”
The Limo Green produces 150 kW and 280 Nm of torque. Simbulan said the EV feels smoother than the gasoline MPVs he used before, especially in city traffic.
The seven-seat layout also helps in airport bookings, group trips and fixed-route transport work. For drivers, that can mean better use of every trip instead of turning away passengers who need more space.
Running costs remain the bigger point. Fuel expense can eat into a driver’s daily income, especially for those who spend long hours on the road.
VinFast said Limo Green users can access free charging support at V-Green stations in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, until March 2029. The support also covers commercial users.
One VinFast user surnamed Santos also shared a 12-day Luzon trip in a VinFast Facebook community.
The route covered nearly 2,900 kilometers through places that included Marikina, Batangas, Tagaytay, Quezon, Naga, Caramoan, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Baguio. His reported charging cost was around P1,900 for the whole trip.