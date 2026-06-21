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UN chief to deliver climate response address

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, at UN Headquarters in New York, on 10 June 2026.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, at UN Headquarters in New York, on 10 June 2026.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of ANGELA WEISS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, at UN Headquarters in New York, on 10 June 2026.
Climate finance can save lives

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver a landmark address on the global response to the climate and energy crises during London Climate Action Week at the Guildhall, London on 23 June 2026.

Hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg in his capacity as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, the special address will highlight the actions needed from governments, businesses, investors and cities to respond to accelerating climate impacts while supporting economic growth, stability and long-term energy security ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

climate change
António Guterres
London Climate Action Week 2026
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