UN chief to deliver climate response address

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver a landmark address on the global response to the climate and energy crises during London Climate Action Week at the Guildhall, London on 23 June 2026.

Hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg in his capacity as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, the special address will highlight the actions needed from governments, businesses, investors and cities to respond to accelerating climate impacts while supporting economic growth, stability and long-term energy security ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.