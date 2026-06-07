Climate finance can save lives

This World Environment Day, warning signals are everywhere.

The past 11 years have been the 11 hottest on record.

And the damage goes far beyond rising temperatures — from polluted air to degraded land, collapsing ecosystems, and vanishing biodiversity.

Harming health, destroying homes and deepening hunger.

The world is heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5 degrees.

Every fraction of a degree brings greater harm — especially to the most vulnerable.

Our task is to make that overshoot as small, as short, and as safe as possible — and rapidly bring temperatures back down.

That means slashing emissions.