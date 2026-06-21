Toyota rolls out June promos

Toyota Motor Philippines is giving buyers more reasons to visit showrooms this month, with straight cash discounts, service offers, trade-in rebates and warranty coverage lined up across select models.
One of the main models in the list is the Toyota Wigo 1.0 G CVT. Buyers who pay in full cash can get savings of up to P40,000.
The hatchback remains one of Toyota’s more familiar choices among first-time owners and daily commuters.
Toyota lists the Wigo’s fuel economy at 18.2 kilometers per liter in city driving, 23.3 kilometers per liter on extra-urban roads and 20.8 kilometers per liter combined under controlled test conditions.
The Raize G CVT also gets straight cash savings of up to P40,000. The compact crossover gives buyers more space than a small hatchback while staying manageable in daily traffic.
Toyota lists its fuel economy at 15.2 kilometers per liter in urban driving, 22.2 kilometers per liter in extra-urban use and 19.2 kilometers per liter combined.
Toyota also included the Tamaraw Dropside Diesel M/T in the promo. The light commercial model comes with straight cash savings of up to P40,000.
The Tamaraw Dropside Diesel M/T posts listed fuel economy numbers of 11.9 kilometers per liter in urban driving, 15.2 kilometers per liter in extra-urban conditions and 13.9 kilometers per liter combined.
The Avanza E CVT comes with savings of up to P50,000. The Veloz V CVT has savings of up to P30,000.