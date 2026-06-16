Why Kidlat Tahimik is willing to give up the country’s highest artistic honor

The filmmaker made the declaration as part of his protest against the proposed Reframed General Education Curriculum (RGEC), a Commission on Higher Education initiative that originally sought to reduce the minimum number of general education units in college degree programs.

The proposal has since been deferred until 2028 following widespread criticism from educators, universities, academic organizations, and student groups.

But for Tahimik, the issue goes beyond the number of units students take in college.

In a position paper addressed to CHED, the filmmaker expressed concern that subjects focused on culture, history, ethics, and the humanities could gradually lose their place in higher education as schools place greater emphasis on technical competencies and workforce preparation.

The protest is particularly significant coming from a figure whose career has long centered on questions of identity and culture.

Known internationally as a pioneer of Philippine independent cinema, Tahimik built his reputation through films and projects that explore colonial history, indigenous knowledge, development, and what it means to be Filipino in a rapidly changing world.

His works often challenge audiences to think critically about modernization while encouraging a deeper appreciation of local culture and heritage.

These themes have remained constant throughout his decades-long career. Earlier this year, an exhibition celebrating his life and work described him as a "Kultur Warrior," highlighting his long-standing advocacy for indigenous identity, cultural preservation, and creative resistance against cultural colonialism.

For Tahimik, education appears to be another front in that cultural struggle.

His position paper argues that colleges should continue to nurture critical thinking, ethical reasoning, historical awareness, and civic responsibility alongside professional and technical skills.

He also raised concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence and economic pressures on educational systems, warning that schools should not lose sight of the human values that shape communities and societies.

The discussion has resonated beyond academic circles because it touches on a question many Filipinos continue to ask: What is the purpose of education?

Is it primarily meant to prepare students for employment, or should it also help them understand their culture, history, and responsibilities as citizens?

While CHED has maintained that the proposed reforms aim to address curriculum overlap, increase flexibility, and respond to evolving industry needs, the debate has revealed how deeply people care about the role of the humanities in shaping future generations.

Whether Tahimik ultimately returns his medallion or not, his symbolic gesture has shifted public attention from a policy discussion to a larger conversation about culture, identity, and the kind of education Filipinos want for the future.

For a filmmaker who has spent much of his life telling stories about the nation's past and present, the issue appears to be about ensuring that future generations remain connected to both.