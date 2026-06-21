PNP tightens security amid White Ribbon rally

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will implement full security measures for the planned “White Ribbon Movement” rally at the EDSA People Power Monument on 28 June to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed the National Capital Region Police Office and other concerned units to conduct a comprehensive security assessment of the rally site and nearby critical infrastructure.
“While we respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the Philippine National Police will remain completely apolitical and focused solely on maintaining public order and safety during the scheduled 28 June mobilization,” Nartatez said.
Religious and civil society groups have called for the nationwide march to advocate electoral reforms, stronger government accountability and measures against corruption and political dynasties.
“We have already initiated strategic security assessments and directed the National Capital Region Police Office, together with concerned local units, to exercise maximum tolerance while strictly implementing traffic management and civil disturbance protocols,” Nartatez said.
“Our priority is to ensure that the White Ribbon Movement march remains peaceful, prevents any form of lawlessness, and causes minimal disruption to commuters and nearby business establishments,” he added.