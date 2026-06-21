PNP tightens security amid White Ribbon rally

“While we respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the Philippine National Police will remain completely apolitical and focused solely on maintaining public order and safety during the scheduled 28 June mobilization,” Nartatez said.

Religious and civil society groups have called for the nationwide march to advocate electoral reforms, stronger government accountability and measures against corruption and political dynasties.

“We have already initiated strategic security assessments and directed the National Capital Region Police Office, together with concerned local units, to exercise maximum tolerance while strictly implementing traffic management and civil disturbance protocols,” Nartatez said.

“Our priority is to ensure that the White Ribbon Movement march remains peaceful, prevents any form of lawlessness, and causes minimal disruption to commuters and nearby business establishments,” he added.