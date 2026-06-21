‘All for our oceans’

SM Cares’ annual coastal cleanup champions ocean protection as a shared responsibility — one that begins with people working together to keep waste out of the ocean and to care for the environments that support communities, livelihoods and future generations.

“Protecting our oceans begins with communities choosing to act together,” said Engr. Liza B. Silerio, SM Supermalls vice president for corporate compliance and SM Cares program director for environment. “Through the SM Green Movement, we hope to inspire everyday responsibility — because for every volunteer who shows up, every piece of waste removed, and every habit changed, our waste-free future is more within reach.”

The SM Green Movement refers to activities across SM’s network of most-loved malls that help protect the environment through empowered communities and united volunteerism. Through the Movement, SM Cares continues to empower communities to protect marine life, reduce waste, and build a culture of shared responsibility — today and for generations to come.