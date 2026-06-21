Bato absence spurs no-work, no-pay moves

While Marcos’ proposal applies only to members of Congress, Tulfo said his measure would cover all senior officials, including the president, vice president, legislators, other elected officials, Cabinet secretaries and department heads.

In addition to salaries, the proposal seeks to reduce allowances and other emoluments for officials with unexcused absences.

“It’s embarrassing that our staff or ordinary government employees don’t get paid when they are absent without prior notice, but we officials still get paid even if we are absent for weeks or months,” Tulfo said.

The wages and salaries of ordinary employees are based on actual days worked. As a result, Dela Rosa’s prolonged absence has sparked criticism from civic groups, which have accused the senator of neglecting his duties while continuing to enjoy the privileges of office.

Tulfo argued that the “no-work, no-pay” policy should not apply only to rank-and-file employees, saying public office should not exempt officials from the same standards imposed on ordinary workers, especially when public funds are involved.

Bad habit

“It has become a habit, and no one calls it out even if someone is absent but still receiving a salary. Because they are high-ranking officials, who would dare call us out, right?” he added.

Tulfo cited Dela Rosa’s prolonged absence as a glaring example, saying the senator continues to receive compensation despite not reporting for work.

“I salute Senator Jinggoy because even though he hasn’t been convicted yet, since he can no longer attend Senate hearings, he took the initiative and said he should no longer be paid. That is the right thing to do,” Tulfo said.

Dela Rosa emerged as the top absentee, missing 31 of 58 Senate sessions during the first regular session of the 20th Congress. The tally covers the period from 28 July last year to 18 March and does not include subsequent months.

He has remained in hiding since November after learning that the International Criminal Court had allegedly issued a warrant for his arrest.

Shooting fiasco

Dela Rosa briefly resurfaced at the Senate on 11 May to vote in the leadership contest that ousted then Senate President Tito Sotto in favor of Sen. Alan Cayetano. He later left the Senate complex in the early hours of 14 May after tensions surrounding a shooting incident subsided.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Previously, Dela Rosa denied receiving his salary and emoluments during his absence, although he acknowledged that his staff received his pay during the first months he was away.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity in connection with alleged extrajudicial killings committed between November 2011 and March 2019, spanning former president Rodrigo Duterte’s tenure as Davao City mayor and later as president.

ICC records allege that Dela Rosa bears criminal responsibility as an “indirect co-perpetrator” in the anti-drug campaign killings, having served as Davao police chief and later as chief of the Philippine National Police under Duterte.