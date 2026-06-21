AVID steers through change

It also marked the entry of Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc., the official distributor of BYD passenger vehicles in the country, into AVID.

With the addition, AVID now has nine member companies representing 16 global automotive brands.

AVID president Maria Fe Perez-Agudo said the industry must look beyond traditional measures of competition as mobility changes quickly.

“The race is no longer about horsepower. It is about foresight, courage, and resilience,” Perez-Agudo said.

The forum brought in speakers from business, trade, customs and consulting.

Marie Stephanie Tan-Hamed of SGV & Co. discussed geopolitical resilience and macroeconomic trends.

Sujay Kalaria of EY-Parthenon talked about the growing role of artificial intelligence in automotive business models, operations and customer engagement.

Bureau of Customs acting director Liza Sebastian presented the agency’s digital programs, including the Electronic Certificate of Payment system, which aims to improve efficiency and transparency.

Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty discussed investment opportunities and policy directions that could strengthen the country’s position in ASEAN.

PwC Partner and ASEAN Automotive leader Patrick Oliver Ziechmann tackled the region’s electrification path and the link between sustainability, AI and mobility.

Perez-Agudo said disruption requires a coordinated response from both government and industry.

She said AI should be treated as a national opportunity, while electrification should be used as a Philippine advantage.

The summit closed with a call for stronger cooperation as the industry faces changing trade conditions, new technologies and a faster shift toward cleaner mobility.