Welder stabs to death two women, one child in Talisay

Another victim, a six-year-old child, was wounded and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 33-year-old welder and resident of Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas City, Batangas.

The investigation revealed that when the suspect was killing the family, two minors jumped out the window and shouted for help to relatives living beside their house.

A statement by the 15-year-old witness who escaped thru the window confirmed the identity of the suspect.

A hot pursuit was immediately conducted by the Talisay Municipal Police Station around 12:30 a.m. of 20 June 2026, or around one hour and 30 minutes after the incident, that led to the arrest of the suspect at Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas City.

Recovered from the suspect were the knife allegedly used to kill the victims, as well as some personal items.

Further inquisition alleges that the killing was related to a personal grudge.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Talisay MPS while charges are being readied against him.