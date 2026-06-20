The Power Behind Every Home: Honoring Meralco’s Dedicated Fathers

“Being a father means having the ability to love your children and extend that same love to others as well,” he shared.

Atty. Arnel believes in the importance of creating meaningful memories with his family and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Despite the demands at work, his wife Victoria and their sons Allan and Pablo are still his top priority. Whether through farming, sports, or simple family moments, he considers that shared experiences with them strengthen their relationship.

“I make sure that I spend time with my family, particularly on weekends, even for just a short time. It’s not exactly about the length, but the quality of time that I spend with them. We play basketball together, go to the gym together, or eat together. We also joke with each other a lot. I think it is really important that we are having fun as a family,” he said.

Atty. Arnel draws meaningful parallels between being a lawyer and business leader, and being a father. At the heart of both responsibilities, he said, is a deep sense of stewardship, purpose, and accountability.

“When I’m being given a job and a task to do, it’s also a mission given by God that I must fulfill, regardless of how difficult that would be. Because for me, it’s a blessing to be given and to be trusted with that mission,” he said.

Atty. Arnel said fellow fathers should embrace the journey of fatherhood, cherish every moment, and find joy in both the challenges and blessings that come with it. Gratitude, optimism, and a sense of adventure can help fathers navigate the many uncertainties that accompany raising a family.

“Have fun. Life is all about perspective, so always be grateful for all the blessings, for our children, for our jobs, and for being alive. Fatherhood is also a journey of adventures with so many uncertainties, but you should go along with it and then enjoy it,” he said.