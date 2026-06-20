The Power Behind Every Home: Honoring Meralco’s Dedicated Fathers

For many Filipino families, fathers are the quiet pillars of strength who work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide for their loved ones. They carry the responsibility of ensuring their families have the security they need to thrive.
At Meralco, countless fathers embody these same values every day. Whether they are called papa, tatay, daddy, dad, or dada, these hardworking men power not only homes and communities but also the dreams and aspirations of the families they cherish.
This Father’s Day, the largest power distributor in the country joins the world in honoring their sacrifices and their unique ways of expressing love and care to those who matter to them.
Atty. Arnel Paciano D. Casanova: Guided by Purpose, Grounded in Family
Atty. Arnel Paciano Casanova serves as a pillar of strength both in his family and in the workplace, offering guidance, support, and inspiration to those around him.
As Meralco Senior Vice President for DU Strategic Partnerships, Atty. Arnel leads a team that helps advance the company’s mission of powering a brighter future for all. But beyond the boardroom and his corporate responsibilities, he embraces another role that he considers even more important.
He trades his corporate suit for a farmer’s hat and takes on the role of a devoted father—outgoing, energetic, and always ready for the next family adventure.
For Atty. Arnel, fatherhood is a unique and deeply fulfilling journey that completes a person and brings immeasurable joy. More than a responsibility, he sees it as a deeper life purpose — to nurture, guide, and share love not only with his children but also with others.
“Being a father means having the ability to love your children and extend that same love to others as well,” he shared.
Atty. Arnel believes in the importance of creating meaningful memories with his family and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Despite the demands at work, his wife Victoria and their sons Allan and Pablo are still his top priority. Whether through farming, sports, or simple family moments, he considers that shared experiences with them strengthen their relationship.
“I make sure that I spend time with my family, particularly on weekends, even for just a short time. It’s not exactly about the length, but the quality of time that I spend with them. We play basketball together, go to the gym together, or eat together. We also joke with each other a lot. I think it is really important that we are having fun as a family,” he said.
Atty. Arnel draws meaningful parallels between being a lawyer and business leader, and being a father. At the heart of both responsibilities, he said, is a deep sense of stewardship, purpose, and accountability.
“When I’m being given a job and a task to do, it’s also a mission given by God that I must fulfill, regardless of how difficult that would be. Because for me, it’s a blessing to be given and to be trusted with that mission,” he said.
Atty. Arnel said fellow fathers should embrace the journey of fatherhood, cherish every moment, and find joy in both the challenges and blessings that come with it. Gratitude, optimism, and a sense of adventure can help fathers navigate the many uncertainties that accompany raising a family.
“Have fun. Life is all about perspective, so always be grateful for all the blessings, for our children, for our jobs, and for being alive. Fatherhood is also a journey of adventures with so many uncertainties, but you should go along with it and then enjoy it,” he said.
Bryan Urriza: The Compassionate Wonderdad
For eight years, Bryan Urriza has been working at Meralco as a lineman in the Sta. Rosa Sector, braving unpredictable weather conditions and challenging situations to help keep the lights on for the communities he serves. To many, a lineman is someone who works at great heights and responds to emergencies when duty calls. In many ways, he can be considered a modern-day hero. But beyond his profession, he is a devoted father to his three children.
Challenging as it may seem, Bryan manages to balance the demanding work of restoring power while building and nurturing his own family. He is a proud father to three children: his eldest daughter, Erriane, whom he lovingly adopted, and his two younger biological children, Briella and Brix. His story proves that fatherhood is defined not by blood or circumstance, but by love, commitment, and selflessness.
B u t b e y o n d providing for his family’s needs, Bryan believes that being a father is also a profound r e s p o n s i b i l i t y entrusted by God.
“For me, being a father is a blessing from the God. It is not just about providing the needs of the family, but it is a huge responsibility and sacred duty that every father must fulfill for his responsibility that every father must fulfill for his family and loved ones," he said in Filipino. “Despite the long work shift, I still find time to talk, listen and be with my family. I want them to know that I’m always here for them.”
Bryan’s dedication extends beyond his family as he also answers the call of duty whenever communities need help. In December 2021, when Typhoon Odette devastated parts of the Visayas, he was among the linemen deployed by Meralco to assist in restoration efforts.
While this meant spending the holidays away from his family, Bryan hopes to set a good example for his children, saying: “I want to be a good example to my children by working with dignity and helping others, especially to those who are in need. This is what makes every effort and hardship of my work meaningful. It gives me a sense of purpose.”
For Bryan, his work gives him a sense of fulfillment and allows him to set a good example for his children. He likewise expressed gratitude to the company for supporting its employees and their families, including providing educational assistance through its social development arm, One Meralco Foundation, which granted a scholarship to his daughter.
He encouraged other working fathers to always be faithful, do their jobs well, and make sure to communicate and bond with their families.
“No matter how demanding work gets, always make time for your family. Stay strong in the face of challenges, both at work and at home, because every sacrifice and every effort we make for those we love will eventually pay off,” he said.
Atty. Arnel and Bryan are just two of the many remarkable working dads of Meralco who continue to balance the demands of their jobs with their responsibilities at home. Through their dedication and resilience, they embody the quiet strength of fathers who show up every day both for their families and for the communities they serve.
Beyond helping Meralco fulfill its mandate to millions of Filipinos, they are testament that supporting their families and their communities is deeply purposive. Their service, sacrifice, and love- and those of our own fathers and father figures- make lives brighter, better, and more meaningful.