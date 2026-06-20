Review: ‘Toy Story 5’ finds fresh heart in a screen-obsessed world

Yet somehow, Pixar manages to turn a conversation we’ve all been having into an engaging, funny and surprisingly moving adventure.

There is nothing particularly groundbreaking about the film’s message. We already know that many children are spending more time with devices than physical toys. We already understand the concerns about attention spans, social media and digital dependency. Here, the “villain” is a computer tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee).

But what writers-directors McKenna Harris and Andrew Stanton did exceptionally well is translate these realities into a story that children can understand and adults can immediately recognize.

This time, the kid Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) remains the emotional center of the story, but the true protagonist is Jessie (Joan Cusack). This is very much her movie. The film focuses on her transition from childhood into her tween years, that awkward and often heartbreaking period of peer pressure, bullying and the desperate need for acceptance.

Running parallel to Bonnie’s struggles is Jessie’s own fear of becoming irrelevant. It is a theme that has defined the Toy Story franchise from the beginning. Toys exist to be loved, played with and needed. But children grow up. Interests change. Entertainment evolves. The question every toy must eventually face is whether they still matter.

More importantly, it is funny. Very funny.

I found myself laughing out loud repeatedly throughout the screening. Pixar once again demonstrates its ability to weave comedy naturally into emotionally charged storytelling.

There are certainly some convenient plot devices. A group of high-tech Buzz Lightyear toys clearly exists to keep the adventure moving whenever the screenplay needs an extra push. But the film’s charm is strong enough that these shortcuts are easy to forgive.

The nostalgia factor is also undeniable. Part of the pleasure of watching Toy Story 5 comes from revisiting characters who have been with audiences for decades. At the same time, the film avoids becoming a mere nostalgia exercise. Instead, it uses nostalgia to reinforce its larger message about growing up, moving forward and finding purpose even as the world changes around us.

The emotional moments hit harder than expected. Beneath the laughs are themes of loss, grief and self-worth. You may find yourself swallowing a lump in your throat as Jessie wrestles with questions that feel surprisingly universal: What happens when the thing that once defined your purpose begins to disappear? How do you remain meaningful when circumstances change?

As always, you’re rooting for the toys. But you’re also rooting for Bonnie. The franchise has never really been just about toys. But also about the kids who love them and the role imagination plays in helping them navigate life.

The animation, as expected, is superb. Pixar continues to set the standard for visual storytelling, while the returning voice cast, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, brings comfort.

But fans should temper expectations regarding some of the supporting toys from earlier films. Many are literally left behind in storage for much of the story, allowing the narrative to focus on Jessie’s conflict with the tablet-like Lily Pad and Bonnie’s changing world.

Still, the gamble pays off.

What surprised me most about Toy Story 5 is how effortlessly it balances humor, nostalgia and genuine emotional insight. Full of humor, heart and soul, Pixar’s latest adventure proves there is still life left in the toy box.

4.5 out of 5 stars

Now showing in cinemas