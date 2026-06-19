5 reasons to watch ‘Toy Story 5’

‘Tech versus toy’ debate

While Toy Story appealed to Millennials and other previous generations, Toy Story 5 has been clearly made for the Millennials’ children — the Gen Zs and the Gen Alphas.

Also dubbed “digital natives,” the Gen Zs grew up fully immersed in instant global connectivity and smart devices. Meanwhile, the Alphas are the first generation in the 21st century to heavily rely on voice assistants, touchscreens and algorithm.

Heavy screen time among children and adults alike, however, can lead to poor posture and eyesight, sleep deprivation and mental health problems like increased anxiety, shortened attention spans and social isolation, according to the US National Institutes of Health. The rise in digital device use has been linked not only to greater pollution and plastic waste but also to dramatic increase in health problems ranging from astigmatism to diabetes because of lack of physical activity.

Even Prince William and Princess Kate of the United Kingdom have Gen Alpha kids and they, too, acknowledge the bad effects of prolonged gadget use among kids. In a 2005 speech, Kate warned parents that too much screen time harms family life.

Acknowledging the so-called “electronic epidemic,” countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Spain and most recently, the UK, have either enacted or scheduled nationwide restrictions for gadgets users under 15 or 16 to protect them from harmful content and cyberbullying.

In Toy Story 5, the “toy versus tech” debate has been explored all throughout, with pros and cons clearly and properly laid out for parents and kids. It thus helps parents come up with a better decision and realization when it comes to imposing gadget restrictions for their kids.

New characters to love

From 1 to 4, the stories of Toy Story mainly revolved around Woody and Buzz. But in the fifth sequel, while Woody and Buzz still figure prominently, the spotlight shines more on Jessie, who leads the charge in girl power and gender balance. Although other beloved toy characters such as Barbie, Ken, Lotso and the Green Army Men have been shelved for this version, new ones join fan favorites such as Forky, Bo Peep and Rex.

New soundtrack by Taylor Swift

Disney-Pixar’s collaboration with a similar inter-generational star, Taylor Swift, makes Toy Story 5 more endearing to audiences of all ages.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist wrote and recorded the original song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” inspired by Jessie’s emotional journey. The new track reunites Swift with producer Jack Antonoff and marks a return to the country influences that helped define her career.

Director Andrew Stanton shared that Swift immediately connected with Jessie’s story, describing the song as something that felt like “it had always belonged” in the Toy Story universe.

Tearjerker moments

Swift’s new song further heightens the emotions during the family drama moments that unfold in the movie. There are some scenes that hark back to past iterations that are sure to pull some heartstrings and make one hold back tears, making watching the movie a great family bonding option especially for the upcoming Father’s Day.

Wow scenes

Balancing off the family drama of course are action sequences expected of Toy Story. But in the fifth sequel, different animation styles provide an added element of surprise. That scene with many flying Buzz Lightyears is among the best reasons to watch the film on IMAX and Director’s Club at SM Mall of Asia, whose Main Atrium is now decked as a Toy Story 5 Experience zone offering immersive photo spots and fun interactive activities for the whole family until 25 June.