Rep. Ortega calls House anti-dynasty bill ‘most realistic’ version

La Union First District Rep. Paolo Ortega underscored that the House-approved version of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill is the most realistic measure that could be passed to address political dynasties in the country.

“Maybe the dynasty bill that we passed—the version that we were able to advance and pass in the House—that is the most realistic,” the House Deputy Speaker said during the Saturday News Forum.

Ortega said some provisions in the bill were trimmed, although the changes were neither comprehensive nor particularly dramatic. He added that the measure represents the most realistic version that could secure passage.