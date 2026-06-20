Rep. Ortega calls House anti-dynasty bill ‘most realistic’ version

La Union First District Rep. Paolo Ortega underscored that the House-approved version of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill is the most realistic measure that could be passed to address political dynasties in the country.
“Maybe the dynasty bill that we passed—the version that we were able to advance and pass in the House—that is the most realistic,” the House Deputy Speaker said during the Saturday News Forum.
Ortega said some provisions in the bill were trimmed, although the changes were neither comprehensive nor particularly dramatic. He added that the measure represents the most realistic version that could secure passage.
The House of Representatives recently approved House Bill No. 8389, or the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill, with a 267-20-7 vote on third and final reading on June 3. The bill seeks to prohibit spouses and relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from concurrently holding elective positions within the same jurisdiction.
“At least somehow in Philippine history, it has been passed in Congress,” Ortega said, referring to the bill’s historic passage.
The deputy speaker, however, stressed that a bicameral conference committee meeting would still be needed once the Senate takes up the measure.
“Very dynamic, many things can still happen here,” he said.
Ortega also noted that government institutions likely to be affected by the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act include the Senate, where siblings currently hold elective posts, as well as various local government units.