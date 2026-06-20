Redemption: From jail to a second chance

But as a teenager, LJ became exposed to illegal drugs through relatives involved in the trade. His behavior changed, and he eventually became involved in drug use and drug pushing.

At 15, he became a father.

Determined to provide for his daughter but lacking opportunities, he sank deeper into illegal activities until anti-drug operatives arrested him. As a minor, he was placed in government custody and underwent rehabilitation.

While he was away, his partner never gave up on him. She sold food along C-5 Road to support their daughter and prayed that one day they would be reunited as a family.

Her prayers were answered in January 2026 when LJ completed his rehabilitation program and was released.

Today, he helps his partner run their small food business and plans to return to school. He says fatherhood gave him a reason to change.

“I will never return to my old life. My focus now is supporting my family. I thank God for answering our prayers. This Father’s Day, our family is facing a much better future,” LJ said.

For LJ, being a father became more than a responsibility — it became his path to redemption.