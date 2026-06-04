Solar-powered irrigation project to boost water supply for Cagayan farmers

The project, located at the Pamplona Pumping Station, uses renewable energy to power irrigation pumps that deliver water to farmlands. Officials said the system is expected to reduce dependence on conventional power sources while helping ensure a steady water supply for farmers.

Among the project’s key features are three 50-horsepower solar-powered submersible pumps supported by 384 solar panels. The facility forms part of the NIA-East Apayao-Abulug Irrigation System (EAAIS), which aims to strengthen irrigation services in the area.

Representatives of the Nagtipunan Irrigators Association joined the inspection to observe the operation of the facility and its potential impact on farming communities.

According to NIA, the project is expected to improve irrigation efficiency, particularly during periods when farmers require a dependable water source for crop production. Better access to irrigation water could help increase agricultural productivity and reduce the risks associated with inadequate water supply.

The agency said the test run confirmed the operational readiness of the solar pumps, bringing the facility a step closer to full implementation and regular service for irrigators in Pamplona.