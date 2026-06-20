Managing costs of economic scarring

The whipsaw effects on demand, supply, inflation, and interest rates during and after each shock can leave persistent, if not permanent, economic scars that affect both medium- and long-term productive capacity.

When the Philippine Statistics Authority reported May inflation earlier this year, investors cheered. The deceleration to 6.8 percent in May from a surprise spike of 7.3 percent in April was a positive development. It opened the possibility that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) would consider pausing its monetary tightening policy.

Stock markets can be negatively affected by rising interest rates because they increase the cost of doing business. However, central banks such as the BSP use interest rates to manage inflation and the exchange rate in order to prevent the economy from overheating.

This occurs when too many pesos are chasing too few goods. With inflation slowing, there appeared to be a chance that the worst was over, especially since oil prices remained subdued and had room to improve following the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which would allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Unfortunately for the stock market, the BSP announced another 25-basis-point increase in its policy rate to 4.75 percent.

Moreover, the central bank signaled that it is not yet done, as it released inflation forecasts for 2026 to 2028. Their models suggest that average inflation will continue to be above target in 2026 and 2027 and that it will only normalize in 2028.

The BSP’s concern over inflation could be a symptom of economic scarring. One example is the prolonged lack of appetite for investment spending.

It has been argued that the oil shock and high inflation of the early 1970s depressed investment and innovation in the United States, resulting in a loss of productivity in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

This productivity loss contributed to persistently high inflation during that period.