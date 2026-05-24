Policy skills key amid stagflation fears — BSP

Fiscal and monetary policy must go hand in hand to combat the threat of stagflation, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr.

Speaking in a Friday television interview, Remolona acknowledged the low growth and high inflation resulting from the Middle East conflict, noting that economic growth should be the priority of fiscal policy, while monetary policy, handled by the BSP, should focus on combating rising inflation.

“Fiscal policy should focus on growth. It should stimulate growth and then monetary policy should focus on inflation. So that’s what we’re trying to do,” the BSP chief said.