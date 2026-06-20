Juvenile Brahminy Kite rescued in South Cotabato

As part of the agency's wildlife rescue and conservation efforts, the juvenile Brahminy Kite will be transferred to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) XII in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, for its evaluation, proper care, and rehabilitation.

The RWRC XII serves as a temporary refuge for rescued, surrendered, and confiscated wildlife species in region. Wildlife specialists at the facility assess the health and condition of rescued animals and determine their readiness for release back into their natural habitats, contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of native wildlife populations.

DENR-CENRO Banga reminds the public that wild animals play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and should not be harmed, captured, or kept as pets without proper authorization.

The office encourages residents to immediately report sightings of injured, displaced, or endangered wildlife to the nearest DENR field office or local authorities, aligned with the Republic Act No. 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which safeguards the country's wildlife resources and their habitats for future generations.