Heritage hits home

A Cabinet official has unexpectedly become a trending topic, not for his fiery speeches or bold policy moves, but for something far more intimate after he crossed swords with China’s communist government: the blood in his veins.

Outlets from Sohu to Zhihu, Sina Finance and Guancha have lit up with detailed genealogical deep dives equivalent to a historical detective work mixed with pointed commentary.

The focus? A middle name and maternal lineage tracing back to an ambitious 19-year-old Hokkien migrant who left Fujian’s Zhangzhou city in 1861, settled in a Philippine province, and rose to become one of its richest men.

That ancestor’s honorific, Hispanicized over generations, now lends the official’s family its distinctive surname. The high official isn’t just any foreign bureaucrat on the receiving end of sanctions but this one carries Fujianese roots.