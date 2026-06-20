He was right all along: A Father's Day reflection

As a journalist, I spend much of my time telling the stories of other people. I write about government programs, crime incidents, disasters, community events, and the everyday triumphs and struggles of ordinary Filipinos. I am often on the road, moving from one assignment to another, listening to people share their experiences and trying to make sense of events that matter to the public. Over the years, I have interviewed countless individuals from different walks of life, and one thing has become increasingly clear to me: behind many of those stories are fathers whose influence extends far beyond what the public sees.

I have met fathers who spend their days at sea, uncertain of what the weather might bring but determined to earn enough to feed their families. I have met farmers who work under the relentless heat of the sun because the harvest will help send a child to school. I have spoken to fathers in uniform—police officers, soldiers, firefighters, and coast guards—who miss birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings because duty calls them elsewhere. I have covered stories of fathers rebuilding homes after storms, fathers searching for ways to provide after losing their jobs, and fathers carrying burdens they rarely speak about.

Yet despite all the stories I have covered, Father’s Day always brings me back to one father in particular: my own.

When I was younger, I often thought my father was too strict. Like many children, I did not always understand why certain rules existed. I questioned his decisions. I disagreed with restrictions. I thought some of his lectures were unnecessary. There were moments when I believed he simply did not understand my perspective, and there were times when I wished he would be less demanding and more lenient.

At that age, discipline feels like an obstacle. It feels like someone standing in the way of what you want. What many young people fail to realize is that parents often see dangers long before their children do. Experience gives them a perspective that youth does not yet possess.

As I grew older, however, my view began to change.

The change did not happen overnight. It happened gradually, assignment after assignment, story after story.

Journalism has a unique way of exposing a person to the realities of life. Reporters often witness both the best and worst moments people experience. We see celebrations and achievements, but we also see heartbreak, regret, and consequences. We arrive at accident scenes after lives have been altered forever. We interview families who have lost loved ones. We cover crimes that began with what seemed like a small mistake but eventually spiraled into tragedy.

In my line of work, I have attended police briefings where suspects were presented following anti-illegal drug operations. I have listened to stories of families torn apart by addiction. I have interviewed parents who wondered where they went wrong and wished they could turn back time. I have encountered people whose futures were permanently changed because of one decision, one moment of recklessness, or one refusal to listen when someone was trying to guide them.

Each time I cover those stories, I cannot help but reflect on my own life.

I think about the times my father corrected me when I was younger. I think about the boundaries he set. I think about the values he tried to instill. Most importantly, I think about how easy it would have been for him to take the easier path. It is far easier for a parent to avoid conflict than to enforce discipline. It is easier to ignore mistakes than to confront them. It is easier to seek a child's approval than to risk becoming the "strict" parent.

My father chose the harder path.

He chose to discipline. He chose to correct. He chose to guide.

At the time, I often saw those actions as restrictions. Today, I see them as acts of love.

The older I become, the more I realize that discipline is not the opposite of love. In many cases, discipline is one of the purest expressions of love. It requires patience, consistency, and the willingness to endure misunderstanding for the sake of a child's future.

I sometimes think about where I might have ended up had my father not been the man he was. It is an uncomfortable question, but an important one. Journalism has taught me that no one is immune from making poor decisions. Many of the people whose names appear in police reports were once children with dreams and potential. Many had parents who loved them. Yet somewhere along the way, choices were made that led them down a different path.

That reality has made me appreciate my father even more.

I am grateful that he taught me responsibility.

I am grateful that he demanded accountability.

I am grateful that he refused to lower his standards simply because I disagreed with them.

I am grateful that he taught me there are consequences for actions and that integrity matters even when nobody is watching.

And yes, I am grateful that because of his guidance, I grew up reporting on crime stories rather than becoming part of one.

That may sound blunt, but it is true.

Every time I cover an anti-drug operation, every time I read a police report, every time I interview families dealing with the consequences of crime, I am reminded that life can change dramatically depending on the choices a person makes. The line separating one future from another is often thinner than people realize.

Looking back now, I understand something I could not fully appreciate as a child.

My father was not trying to control my life.

He was trying to prepare me for it.

He understood that the world would not always be kind. He knew there would be temptations, setbacks, disappointments, and difficult decisions. He knew that character would matter more than convenience and that values would matter more than popularity.

The lessons he taught were never really about following rules for the sake of rules. They were about becoming a responsible adult capable of making sound decisions when nobody else was around to provide guidance.

As Father's Day approaches, I find myself thinking less about the gifts people give their fathers and more about the gifts fathers give their children. Not material things, but values. Not possessions, but principles. Not wealth, but wisdom.

Those gifts rarely come wrapped in boxes. They come in the form of difficult conversations, uncomfortable corrections, sacrifices made in silence, and years of guidance that children often do not appreciate until much later in life.

Many fathers will never receive public recognition for those efforts. Their names will never appear in headlines. Their contributions will not be measured by awards or titles. Yet their influence can shape an entire family for generations.

As someone whose profession revolves around telling stories, I have learned that some of the most important stories are never published. They unfold quietly inside homes, in conversations between parents and children, in sacrifices made without fanfare, and in lessons passed from one generation to the next.

This Father's Day, I am grateful for many things. I am grateful for the fathers I have met while covering communities across the region. I am grateful for the examples of resilience, sacrifice, and perseverance they have shown. But most of all, I am grateful for my own father.

Because after all the years, all the experiences, all the stories I have covered, and all the lessons life has taught me, I have reached a conclusion that is both simple and profound.

My father was right far more often than I ever wanted to admit.

And perhaps that is one of the surest signs of growing older: realizing that the lessons you once resisted were the very lessons that helped make you who you are.

He was right all along.