DHSUD chief honored as hero of urban poor

“On behalf of the Commission, please accept our highest commendation and deepest appreciation for your exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to the promotion of sustainable human settlements, the empowerment of communities, and the advancement of inclusive development,” Gonzales said.

Mortgage program key

The PCUP chair particularly cited Aliling’s revival and enhancement of the Community Mortgage Program, now aptly called Enhanced CMP, and the distribution of Certificates of Eligibility covering lots under Presidential Proclamations under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

“The Commission particularly recognizes your effective and decisive contributions toward advancing the housing needs of the urban poor sector and advancing the objectives of the ALPAS Komunidad Project. Under your leadership, DHSUD has pursued transformative initiatives that have promoted meaningful and lasting benefits to urban poor communities,” Gonzales said.

Upon his assumption to office in May last year, Aliling ordered the revival and enhancement of the people-centric CMP and the distribution of COEs for lots covered by decades-old Presidential Proclamations as part of the expansion of the 4PH. Since then, at least 45 ECMP sites nationwide have been approved, and the awarding of cash assistance for lot acquisition has started.

The Bayani ng Urban Poor Award was established by the PCUP as an institutional recognition of individuals whose exemplary leadership, commitment and contributions have significantly advanced the welfare of urban poor communities and strengthened the whole-of-nation approach embodied in the five pillars of the ALPAS Komunidad Project.