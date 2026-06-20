Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Someone from your past may reach out. Choose to stay honest in your current relationship.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration this summer.

Career: There may be a possible misunderstanding at work.

Wealth: It’s a good day to save rather than spend.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Focus on personal growth and maintaining harmony in your relationships and workplace.