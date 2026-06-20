Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Someone from your past may reach out. Choose to stay honest in your current relationship.
Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration this summer.
Career: There may be a possible misunderstanding at work.
Wealth: It’s a good day to save rather than spend.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Focus on personal growth and maintaining harmony in your relationships and workplace.
OX
Love: Try to listen first before explaining, especially to your partner.
Health: Take care of your joints and avoid sudden movements.
Career: There may be obstacles, but perseverance will get you through.
Wealth: If you have debts, pay them little by little to feel lighter.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Mental clarity and patience can help you overcome challenges and make better decisions.
TIGER
Love: A simple gesture from you will make them feel special. Just be natural.
Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to boost your immunity.
Career: An opportunity is coming. Are you ready?
Wealth: You may earn from a simple side hustle.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Confidence and preparation can help you make the most of new opportunities.
RABBIT
Love: If there’s conflict, today is the day to fix things.
Health: Avoid oily food as it may cause stomach pain.
Career: The day will go smoothly if you start early.
Wealth: Keep an eye on your funds and avoid unnecessary spending.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Clear thinking and a peaceful environment can help improve decision-making.
DRAGON
Love: A new acquaintance may turn into a friend or something more.
Health: Avoid too much sun exposure. Bring an umbrella or hat.
Career: Differences in opinion may arise. Use your charisma.
Wealth: A small gain is better than a big risk.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Protect your energy and focus on steady progress.
SNAKE
Love: Be careful of gossip that could damage trust.
Health: Drink tea for better digestion.
Career: Don’t let envy ruin your focus.
Wealth: Avoid lending money today.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 7
Advice: Protect your peace by avoiding distractions and staying focused on your goals.
HORSE
Love: Loving quietly feels better. No need to broadcast your relationship.
Health: Eat warm soup to balance body temperature.
Career: Avoid excessive talking at work to prevent conflict.
Wealth: Put your coins in a piggy bank instead of wasting them.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Small, consistent efforts can lead to meaningful rewards over time.
GOAT
Love: Avoid being too clingy. Give your partner space.
Health: Rest when needed. Don’t push yourself if you’re tired.
Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to double your effort.
Wealth: You can save more by cooking instead of eating out.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Brown
Number: 9
Advice: Balance, discipline, and self-care will help you stay on track.
MONKEY
Love: Someone secretly admires you. It could be a coworker.
Health: Eat high-fiber food, especially if your stomach has been neglected.
Career: It’s a great day to propose a new idea.
Wealth: Avoid spending on things you don’t really need.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Fresh ideas and practical spending habits can bring positive results.
ROOSTER
Love: Listen to your partner’s concerns. It’s not always about you.
Health: Apply oil to your knees and feet if you feel cold.
Career: There may be conflict in the office. Stay neutral.
Wealth: Don’t lend money to people you’re not close to. It may not return.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Staying balanced and avoiding unnecessary conflict can work in your favor.
DOG
Love: If you feel they’ve grown distant, don’t force it.
Health: Rinse your body with salt after coming from crowded places.
Career: You may receive a sudden call offering a new opportunity.
Wealth: Set aside half of your earnings for emergencies.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Preparation and patience can help you handle unexpected changes smoothly.
PIG
Love: If you feel they’ve grown distant, don’t force it.
Health: Rinse your body with salt after coming from crowded places.
Career: You may receive a sudden call offering a new opportunity.
Wealth: Set aside half of your earnings for emergencies.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Preparation and patience can help you handle unexpected changes smoothly.