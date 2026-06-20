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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (21 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Someone from your past may reach out. Choose to stay honest in your current relationship.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration this summer.

Career: There may be a possible misunderstanding at work.

Wealth: It’s a good day to save rather than spend.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Focus on personal growth and maintaining harmony in your relationships and workplace.

OX

Love: Try to listen first before explaining, especially to your partner.

Health: Take care of your joints and avoid sudden movements.

Career: There may be obstacles, but perseverance will get you through.

Wealth: If you have debts, pay them little by little to feel lighter.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Mental clarity and patience can help you overcome challenges and make better decisions.

TIGER

Love: A simple gesture from you will make them feel special. Just be natural.

Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to boost your immunity.

Career: An opportunity is coming. Are you ready?

Wealth: You may earn from a simple side hustle.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Confidence and preparation can help you make the most of new opportunities.

RABBIT

Love: If there’s conflict, today is the day to fix things.

Health: Avoid oily food as it may cause stomach pain.

Career: The day will go smoothly if you start early.

Wealth: Keep an eye on your funds and avoid unnecessary spending.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Clear thinking and a peaceful environment can help improve decision-making.

DRAGON

Love: A new acquaintance may turn into a friend or something more.

Health: Avoid too much sun exposure. Bring an umbrella or hat.

Career: Differences in opinion may arise. Use your charisma.

Wealth: A small gain is better than a big risk.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Protect your energy and focus on steady progress.

SNAKE

Love: Be careful of gossip that could damage trust.

Health: Drink tea for better digestion.

Career: Don’t let envy ruin your focus.

Wealth: Avoid lending money today.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 7

Advice: Protect your peace by avoiding distractions and staying focused on your goals.

HORSE

Love: Loving quietly feels better. No need to broadcast your relationship.

Health: Eat warm soup to balance body temperature.

Career: Avoid excessive talking at work to prevent conflict.

Wealth: Put your coins in a piggy bank instead of wasting them.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Small, consistent efforts can lead to meaningful rewards over time.

GOAT

Love: Avoid being too clingy. Give your partner space.

Health: Rest when needed. Don’t push yourself if you’re tired.

Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to double your effort.

Wealth: You can save more by cooking instead of eating out.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Brown

Number: 9

Advice: Balance, discipline, and self-care will help you stay on track.

MONKEY

Love: Someone secretly admires you. It could be a coworker.

Health: Eat high-fiber food, especially if your stomach has been neglected.

Career: It’s a great day to propose a new idea.

Wealth: Avoid spending on things you don’t really need.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Fresh ideas and practical spending habits can bring positive results.

ROOSTER

Love: Listen to your partner’s concerns. It’s not always about you.

Health: Apply oil to your knees and feet if you feel cold.

Career: There may be conflict in the office. Stay neutral.

Wealth: Don’t lend money to people you’re not close to. It may not return.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Staying balanced and avoiding unnecessary conflict can work in your favor.

DOG

Love: If you feel they’ve grown distant, don’t force it.

Health: Rinse your body with salt after coming from crowded places.

Career: You may receive a sudden call offering a new opportunity.

Wealth: Set aside half of your earnings for emergencies.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Preparation and patience can help you handle unexpected changes smoothly.

PIG

Love: If you feel they’ve grown distant, don’t force it.

Health: Rinse your body with salt after coming from crowded places.

Career: You may receive a sudden call offering a new opportunity.

Wealth: Set aside half of your earnings for emergencies.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Preparation and patience can help you handle unexpected changes smoothly.

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