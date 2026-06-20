Casino Plus backs Mindanao recovery

Licensed gaming operator Casino Plus is backing recovery efforts in earthquake-hit Mindanao with more than P3 million in aid and rebuilding support, as its Color Your World Foundation expands assistance beyond emergency relief to help affected communities recover and rebuild.
Through its flagship disaster resilience program, Project Bigkis, the corporate social responsibility arm of Casino Plus is supporting ongoing government and partner-led response efforts in communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani.
The assistance package includes at least 150 livable tents, nearly 1,500 hygiene and medicine kits, more than 1,000 solar-powered lamps, and potable drinking water for displaced families in General Santos City and Sarangani Province.
Committed to acting swiftly
“Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Mindanao during this devastating time. When disaster strikes, the truest measure of who we are — as organizations, as people — is not what we say, but how quickly and meaningfully we show up. We are committed to acting swiftly — providing temporary shelter, essential supplies, and the immediate support they need to begin healing,” Casino Plus chief executive officer Evan Spytma said over the weekend.
On the ground, Casino Plus’ volunteer group, the “Color Champions,” has distributed hundreds of solar-powered lamps and fans to displaced families in Purok 20, Barangay Lagao in General Santos City, and in Barangays New Aklan in Glan and Sapu Masla in Malapatan, Sarangani Province.
The deployment builds on earlier relief efforts under Project Bigkis, which included temporary shelters, around 2,000 gallons of water, hygiene and medical supplies, and clothing for affected residents.
With power outages continuing in several areas and many families remaining in evacuation sites due to recurring aftershocks, the solar-powered units have become a critical source of light and ventilation. a