Casino Plus backs Mindanao recovery

Licensed gaming operator Casino Plus is backing recovery efforts in earthquake-hit Mindanao with more than P3 million in aid and rebuilding support, as its Color Your World Foundation expands assistance beyond emergency relief to help affected communities recover and rebuild.

Through its flagship disaster resilience program, Project Bigkis, the corporate social responsibility arm of Casino Plus is supporting ongoing government and partner-led response efforts in communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani.