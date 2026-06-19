Tenable cuts cyber noise

Tenable has expanded its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform with continuous security control validation, giving security teams evidence-based insights into which cyber exposures are actually exploitable instead of forcing them to chase theoretical risks. The enhancement provides greater visibility into existing security controls and helps organizations focus resources on the threats that matter most.

The platform continuously cross-checks threat intelligence, attack feasibility and real-time defense status, filtering out risks already mitigated by existing controls. The data is then processed by Tenable Hexa AI, the company’s agentic AI engine, to streamline and automate remediation efforts as organizations face a growing number of vulnerabilities accelerated by artificial intelligence.