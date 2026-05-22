Tenable taps Anthropic

The collaboration includes new Claude-powered workflows within Tenable Hexa AI, the company’s agentic engine designed to automate exposure analysis, prioritization and remediation across modern attack surfaces. Tenable said the platform uses data from native telemetry, third-party sources and Tenable Research to help organizations respond to cyber risks faster. “The volume of exposures is increasing, the time between discovery and exploit is shrinking, and security teams need a fundamentally different approach,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO of Tenable.