Tenable taps Anthropic

Tenable has announced a partnership with Anthropic to accelerate AI-driven exposure management capabilities across the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform as organizations face growing cybersecurity risks fueled by frontier AI.
The collaboration includes new Claude-powered workflows within Tenable Hexa AI, the company’s agentic engine designed to automate exposure analysis, prioritization and remediation across modern attack surfaces. Tenable said the platform uses data from native telemetry, third-party sources and Tenable Research to help organizations respond to cyber risks faster. “The volume of exposures is increasing, the time between discovery and exploit is shrinking, and security teams need a fundamentally different approach,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO of Tenable.
Anthropic will also participate in EXPOSURE 2026, where industry leaders are discussing the impact of frontier AI on cybersecurity. Jason Clinton, deputy chief information security officer at Anthropic, said organizations now need to integrate AI directly into security operations to better understand and respond to threats in real time.