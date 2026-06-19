SEC clears DMCI’s P106.9-M rental pool offer

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the rental pool program of DMCI Project Developers Inc., paving the way for the sale of 2,138 certificates of participation tied to condotel units in two tourism-oriented developments.

Citing a 16 June meeting, the Commission En Banc said it resolved to render effective the company’s registration statement under the SEC’s Securing and Expanding Capital in Real Estate Non-Traditional Securities (SEC RENT) framework, subject to compliance with remaining requirements.

The offering involves a P50,000 joining fee per participant, translating to a total of P106.9 million in joining fees.