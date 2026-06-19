SC honors photographers championing accessible justice

Launched in February, the nationwide competition invited participants to portray how justice is experienced, pursued, and made accessible in everyday life. More than 2,200 photographers and creatives submitted entries across the Single Photo, Photo Essay, and Long-Term Project categories. The Single Photo and Photo Essay divisions each produced 10 winners, including Grand, Second, and Third Prize recipients and seven honorable mentions, while three winners were recognized in the Long-Term Project category.

The panel of judges was chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and included broadcast journalist Atom Araullo, documentary photographer Xyza Cruz Bacani, filmmaker Ditsi Carolino, photojournalist Raffy Lerma, fashion photographer BJ Pascual, and conceptual photographer Carlo Zamora. Winners received their awards in a ceremony led by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, Senior Associate Justice Leonen, and Associate Justices Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Jose Midas P. Marquez, and Raul B. Villanueva.

In his remarks, Justice Leonen said the entries revealed the "quiet, grinding disempowerment" experienced by many Filipinos and reminded the Judiciary that adjudication is ultimately about those who lack power. He urged that the images serve not as temporary displays but as lasting reminders for those entrusted with dispensing justice.

Closing the ceremony, Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting underscored photography's power to tell meaningful stories, saying justice is found not only in courtrooms but also in people's daily struggles, opportunities, and dignity.