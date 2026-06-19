RJ sustains family’s winning legacy

Abarrientos said winning the Commissioner’s Cup crown was even sweeter because he captured it alongside his uncle, Johnny Abarrientos — a 12-time PBA champion and a member of the great Alaska squad that won the grand slam in 1996.

“Of course, I’m thankful and grateful that I got my first PBA championship with Ginebra. I’m grateful to the people who were there to support me, my family, my wife,” said the 26-year-old Abarrientos, who finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the Kings’ 88-76 victory over the TNT Tropang 5G in Game 7 of the Commissioner’s Cup Finals last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s my first time being here with Ginebra, and then I got the title with my uncle. So yeah, it’s time to celebrate. That’s what we’ve been looking forward to. We just have to keep going.”

Abarrientos also tipped his hat to TNT import Chris McCullough, his former teammate when they won the 2024 William Jones Cup under the banner of Strong Group Athletics.

“In this series with Talk ’N Text, he showed why he deserved to be here. He dominated, and you can see it in the stats,” Abarrientos said.

“I tip my hat to him because this series has been hard.”

Abarrientos will have only a few days to celebrate with the Kings as he and Justin Brownlee are set to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in its road games against New Zealand on 3 July and Australia on 6 july in the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in July.

Scottie Thompson will not make the trip due to a hamstring injury. He will be replaced by Juan Gomez de Liaño.