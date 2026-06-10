Abarrientos keeps eyes on the prize

“I’m just looking forward to getting the ‘chip.’ That’s the most important thing for us as a team. Everything else is just a bonus,” the 26-year-old sophomore said.

The Season 49 Rookie of the Year has been producing consistent numbers and on-court leadership in the mid-season tournament, leading the Kings back to the championship after three conferences.

Abarrientos, the third overall pick in last year’s Draft, was third in statistical points with 37.2 points, trailing Robert Bolick of NLEX (38.9) and San Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo (38.6).

He, however, was the only one in the Top 5 list which also included Ricci Rivero of Phoenix and Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma, to reach the semifinals and the championship.

“It’s still a long way. This is not the main goal. We want to get the ‘chip’ and hopefully it will come,” Abarrientos said.

Abarrientos has averaged 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the first three games of the best-of-seven title series rematch against the Tropang 5G.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos’ teammate Justin Brownlee also bagged an award after winning his fourth Best Import accolade.

Brownlee moved up to second in the all-time list of Best Import awardees behind the late Bobby Parks’ seven.