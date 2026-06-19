Rip Van Winkle effect

Twenty-one years. That’s how long Nosy Tarsee’s favorite telecom underdog chased a frequency through the halls of the Supreme Court, four petitions deep.

And when the resolution finally landed, it brought the kind of bureaucratic anticlimax that makes you wonder if the universe has a sense of humor.

Yes, the company has to cough up the regulatory fees from when the regulator did the math back when Friendster was still all the rage.

The computation was ruled correct, reasonable, and not unconscionable. Nine figures, give or take, plus change.