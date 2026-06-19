Quake damage hits P1.36B

The agency said 799 infrastructure facilities were damaged across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

A total of 61,119 houses were damaged, including 13,691 that were destroyed. The figures remain subject to validation.

The NDRRMC also reported 78 deaths, 1,339 injuries and 32 missing persons, with most casualties recorded in the Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Amid the continuing assessment, Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno filed a resolution seeking a congressional inquiry into the government’s readiness for earthquakes and other natural disasters.