Pampanga PDRRMC okays P60M realignment

The plan to realign P60 million was approved during the 2nd Quarterly Meeting of the PDRRMC at the Kingsborough International Convention Center, City of san Fernando on 18 June 2026.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and PDRRMO Chief Janica Yambao led the meeting wherein the P60 million will be used for various disaster preparedness, climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

These measures include the P15 million for the construction, improvement, site development, and fencing of the DRRM buildings and facilities, flood mitigation infrastructure, and installation of DRR-CCA equipment, products, and instruments

P4 million for fuel that will be used for desilting operations, disaster preparedness activities, and disaster monitoring and response operations

P8,860,000 for emergency shelter, core shelter, food/cash for work, financial assistance, medical assistance, burial assistance, and other emergency needs of families and vulnerable population that may be affected by calamity or disaster-related diseases

P20 million for the procurement of emergency response and rescue vehicles, heavy machineries, and other equipment needed for quick response during times of calamity.

P16 million for buying mobile collection units as part of climate change adaptation and mitigation, and disaster preparedness efforts of the province.

According to the council, the aim of the said realignment is to boost the capacity of the Provincial Government in preparation, response, and providing immediate help to communities affected by the calamity.

The council also approved the use of P20 million from the LDRRMF Trust Fund that came from past years. The fund is allotted for the augmentation support, equipment, supplies, and other necessary assistance to other provinces or areas that might be hit by a calamity.

Governor Pineda assured that the fund will not be limited to other areas, since it can be used to provide assistance to Kapampangans during a calamity.

One of the examples is the all-out augmentation given by the Capitol after a nine-storey building collapsed in Angeles City on 24 May.

The Provincial Government gave financial support to the Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue operations, including equipment and supplies. Vice Governor Delta personally sent heavy machineries such as six dump trucks and two crane to help in the operation.

The Capitol also provided assistance to the families of the victims, providing P460,000 in cash assistance give to 23 families of the perishes victims. Each family received 25 kilos of rice and canned goods.

"Patuloy ang paghahanda, pagresponde, at pagtutulungan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan para sa kaligtasan ng bawat Kapampangan," Governor Pineda said.