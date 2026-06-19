Ombudsman asked: Where’s the case for Villanueva?

“It is clear that the current shakeup in the Senate is a political ambition of each senator, teaming up, and switching sides just to confuse the public…it is clear that their interest is for the upcoming elections,” he said in Filipino.

Ancheta further commented on the delayed filing of a case against Villanueva who was alleged to have some influence in the diversion of at least P150 million in flood control appropriated funds in Bulacan.

“That is why we are here at the Ombudsman, to remind them of what they said that a case was already prepared against Villanueva, however, he has switched sides and all but they have yet to put him in jail along with other co-accused,” he stated.

The youth leader’s call stemmed from the prior statement of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla that a case against the senator was “ripe” for filing and that it was going to be handed over to the Sandiganbayan two weeks after forwarding its case against Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

While Estrada is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail - Male Dormitory in Payatas for a case of plunder, Villanueva was part of the recently formed Senate majority led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian who was elected as the upper house’s new leader last Thursday, 18 June.

For SPARK, such a development was questionable, noting that the Senate realignment could have definitely been a major factor in the delay of the case.

The group further stated that the continued delay further destroyed public trust on the different institutions and agencies of government that were meant to hold public officials accountable, rather than serving the interests of select officials.

“The public now views that the constitutional body has been weaponized by the Marcos administration to facilitate the establishment of a new Senate majority and to secure the senators’ votes in the impeachment case of VP Sara Duterte,” it said in a statement.

SPARK claimed that above all, the party that was mainly benefitting from the developments in the Senate was the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It also called out the new majority, and its willingness to accept an alleged corrupt official like Villanueva simply to pursue their own personal aspirations.