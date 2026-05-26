Estrada, Villanueva to face separate plunder charges from Ombudsman

“Ang pinaka-malapit na, hinog na hinog na, at pipirmahan ko maya maya yung information against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, information to be filed with Sandiganbayan in the soonest possible time, hopefully by Thursday, we will file it first thing in the morning,” he said.

(The closest one, very ripe, and I will sign the information later against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, information to be filed with Sandiganbayan in the soonest possible time, hopefully by Thursday, we will file it first thing in the morning)

Asked if the filing was based on the recommendation of the Department of Justice (DOJ), he answered, “Kaya medyo natagalan ng kaunti, nung binasa namin yung DOJ resolution, meron kaming nakita na kailangan ng corrections, ayaw namin mag file ng information ng hindi pulido.”

(Actually, it took some time because when we read the DOJ resolution, we saw some things that needed corrections, and we don’t want to file information that is not refined).

The Ombudsman asserted that their office was taking their time with regard to filing cases against public officials, as they wanted to avoid the issue wherein the Sandiganbayan would take a long time to come up with a resolution because of insufficiency in evidence.

He noted that they may seek a continuous trial to be conducted so that they would be able to lay out the evidence within the span of one year.

Remulla also affirmed that the senator did have co-perpetrators in the case; however, some personalities were already classified as state witnesses and their testimonies were going to be important to get the case rolling in the right direction.

As for Villanueva, he noted that the case also stemmed from a DOJ recommendation, but similar to what was done with Estrada’s case, the Ombudsman was also in the process of coming up with its own findings and not necessarily adopting the Justice agency’s report.