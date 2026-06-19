OCEAN’S TOY FACE

It is the first Crybaby activation set inside a real oceanarium, which means the character will not merely pose beside painted waves or plastic coral, and enter the blue, expensive, living theater of marine life.

The show begins before guests even enter. Outside the Oceanarium, two five-meter Crybaby inflatables will stand guard: The Anglerfish, glowing like a deep-sea guide, and The Pufferfish, swollen with attitude.

Inside, visitors meet The Whaleshark, a two-meter sculpture of the ocean’s gentle giant, before moving through galleries including Ocean Wonders, the Shark Seas tunnel and the Open Ocean viewing panel.

Each Crybaby marine character comes with a board telling its story and personality, a small attempt to turn a photo stop into a fish as character, ocean as classroom, cuteness as bait for attention. That is the clever part. Crybaby gets the visitors in, the oceanarium gets a chance to make them care.

Pop Mart calls it a new way for fans to meet the character. RWS frames it as entertainment tied to marine discovery. STB sees another reason for travelers to come to Singapore. Everyone is selling something.

Outdoor installations are free to view. Indoor displays require a Singapore Oceanarium ticket. A Crybaby pop-up store at Weave will sell Cry Me an Ocean collectibles, with an exclusive eyemask for same-day ticket holders who spend at least S$128, while supplies last.