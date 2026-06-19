Move Liloan, UP Cebu chase Cebu Hustle glory

“It means a lot for the region that we finally have an international women’s 3x3 event like this,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Zone 8 director Popoy Navarro said.

But the teams have made it clear that they’re not just here to participate.

“This is the biggest women’s 3x3 league na nakita natin dito sa Cebu, so of course we want to be competitive, said Kath Jumapao, who will team up with Kristel Pitogo, Sharlene Owatan, and Shai Demape for Move Liloan which is slotted in Pool A with TOL Patriots and Shinjuku Givers of Japan.

“We’re trying our best to do what we can do,” said UP Cebu coach Sai Bacalso, with the Fighting Maroons parading a youthful crew of Althea Degamo, Jessha Banquil, Lourien Navarro and Maxim Magbanua as they brace for a tough Pool D against Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 U23 and EST Jersey of Malaysia.

Pool B is made up of Uratex Dream, Maurice Lacroix of Japan, and CT Tigers of Thailand, while Pool C has Pilipinas Aguilas, Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons, and Singapore’s Jumpshot in this tourney which also has Aboitiz Food, SM Seaside City, Citadines Cebu City, Titan, Maxime, Pocari Sweat, University of Cebu, University of Cebu Medical Center and SBP Zone 8 as partners.

Awaiting the champion of this Fiba Level 4 tourney is the USD3,000 cash prize, while the runner-up taking home USD2,000, and third place 1,000.