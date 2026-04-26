Dela Rosa, Apag banner UAAP 3x3

Gilas Pilipinas Women stars Kacey dela Rosa and Cheska Apag return to their roots as Season 88 of the 3x3 basketball tournament starts Monday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Dela Rosa, who was a key factor for the Philippines’ silver-medal finish in the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup Qualifiers in Singapore, tries to keep her hot streak going as Ateneo de Manila University guns for a second straight title.
The 22-year-old Dela Rosa said she is excited to share the lessons she learned in her Gilas Women stint with her teammates Erica de Luna, Kai Oani, Lauren Lopez and Hannah Lopez.
“I’m super excited, of course. Coming from the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers, I know I learned a lot from those tournaments, and I’m just excited to share it with my teammates on the court,” Dela Rosa said.
The Blue Eagles will start their campaign against University of Santo Tomas at 12:40 p.m. and National University at 3:20 p.m.
Meanwhile, Apag will spearhead Adamson University as she joins forces with Elaine Etang, Jam Meniano, Niclen Manlimos and Nadine Muñoz.
On the men’s side, De La Salle University will be aiming for its fourth consecutive title with seniors Earl Abadam and Jcee Macalalag returning alongside 3x3 Most Valuable Player Doy Dungo, EJ Gollena and Luis Pablo.
“We take it with pride and honor to have the chance to bring La Salle a fourth 3×3 championship this year. This one will mean a lot to Jcee and me since it will be our last year playing and wearing a La Salle jersey,” Abadam said.