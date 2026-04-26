Dela Rosa, Apag banner UAAP 3x3

The 22-year-old Dela Rosa said she is excited to share the lessons she learned in her Gilas Women stint with her teammates Erica de Luna, Kai Oani, Lauren Lopez and Hannah Lopez.

“I’m super excited, of course. Coming from the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers, I know I learned a lot from those tournaments, and I’m just excited to share it with my teammates on the court,” Dela Rosa said.

The Blue Eagles will start their campaign against University of Santo Tomas at 12:40 p.m. and National University at 3:20 p.m.