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Meta enhances teen accounts safety

META rolls out enhanced Teen Accounts in the Philippines, introducing automatic privacy settings, Sleep Mode, messaging restrictions, and parental controls across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to create a safer digital space for young users.
META rolls out enhanced Teen Accounts in the Philippines, introducing automatic privacy settings, Sleep Mode, messaging restrictions, and parental controls across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to create a safer digital space for young users.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Kenneth Tabornal for daily tribune
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Meta has launched its enhanced Teen Accounts in the Philippines, introducing built-in safety features across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to create a safer online experience for users aged 13 to 17.

Unveiled during the Screen Smart Philippines event, the update automatically enables private accounts, stricter messaging controls, audience restrictions, daily screen time reminders, and Sleep Mode, which silences notifications from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Users below 16 years old will need parental permission to relax any of the default safety settings.

META rolls out enhanced Teen Accounts in the Philippines, introducing automatic privacy settings, Sleep Mode, messaging restrictions, and parental controls across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to create a safer digital space for young users.
Under-16 socmed accounts barred

“Teens should be safe online across all the apps they use and be free to participate in the digital world,” said Meta Philippines head of Public Policy Gio Tingson, adding that the company is embedding protections by default to give parents greater peace of mind.

Meta also consolidated parental supervision tools for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon into its Family Center, allowing parents to manage their children’s safety settings from a single platform.

Meta teen accounts
Messenger parental controls
Online safety for teens
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Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph