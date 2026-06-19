Meta enhances teen accounts safety

Meta has launched its enhanced Teen Accounts in the Philippines, introducing built-in safety features across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to create a safer online experience for users aged 13 to 17.

Unveiled during the Screen Smart Philippines event, the update automatically enables private accounts, stricter messaging controls, audience restrictions, daily screen time reminders, and Sleep Mode, which silences notifications from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Users below 16 years old will need parental permission to relax any of the default safety settings.