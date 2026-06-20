That all-important presence

As a young boy growing up, I never understood it. I simply accepted it as a fact, a reality that I did not necessarily find strange because he was able to provide what we needed to survive.

The airport became an all-too-familiar place for me, somewhere I would fetch and accompany my father whenever he had to leave for places and countries I only knew through the internet.

When he was home, however, he always made sure his presence was felt, whether by cooking meals or bringing me things I had forgotten at home and needed for school.

He was not always there, but he made sure that every second he was present counted. And as I have begun working myself, that is something I hope I can someday repay.

Presence is important. But how you make the most of that presence is what truly makes it special.

To all fathers, father figures, and even women who have taken on the role of a father, your continuing sacrifices inspire generations.

And to my dad, thank you for always choosing to put our well-being ahead of your own. Your sacrifices allowed me to pursue my dreams and become the man I am today.