House measure pushes expanded paternity leave

A partylist lawmaker has filed a bill at the House of Representatives that would expand paid paternity leave benefits to up to 105 days, aiming to give fathers a greater role in early childcare and support working families.
The proposed Paternity and Parental Leave Act, authored by Akbayan Partylist Representative Chel Diokno, seeks to allow fathers to be present during critical stages of a child’s development and support their spouses after childbirth.
Under the bill, the current statutory paid paternity leave of seven days would be extended to match the 105 days provided to mothers under the Expanded Maternity Leave Law of 2019.
The measure mandates 90 continuous days of paid leave for live childbirth and 60 continuous days for miscarriages or emergency termination of pregnancy.
Fathers would also be eligible for an additional 15 days of leave, which can be used consecutively or intermittently within one year of the child’s birth.