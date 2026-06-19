House measure pushes expanded paternity leave

Under the bill, the current statutory paid paternity leave of seven days would be extended to match the 105 days provided to mothers under the Expanded Maternity Leave Law of 2019.

The measure mandates 90 continuous days of paid leave for live childbirth and 60 continuous days for miscarriages or emergency termination of pregnancy.

Fathers would also be eligible for an additional 15 days of leave, which can be used consecutively or intermittently within one year of the child’s birth.