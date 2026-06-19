MedTech minds wanted

The program targets innovations addressing chronic and infectious diseases, environment-related health risks and affordable diagnostics, combining Murata’s hardware technologies with startup expertise. Participating teams will gain access to the company’s engineering platforms, mentorship from MedTech experts and business development support from Tribe to help transform ideas into commercially viable products.

Applications are open until 31 July 2026 for deep-tech and MedTech startups operating at Technology Readiness Level 3 and above. The top 10 teams will enter a development phase from September to November before pitching to Murata executives, investors and industry partners.