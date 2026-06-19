Kick off back-to-school memories 

The best childhood memories happen in school. For 10 months out of a year, students spend most of their time studying their favorite subjects, joining extracurricular activities, and making friends. No matter how old they get, they’ll always carry these priceless moments with them. Seeing kids and teens being excited when they choose new shoes, bags and supplies is heartwarming — especially seeing them enjoy spending time with their family shopping before the daily school grind starts.
Aiming to give shoppers back-to-school deals, Robinsons Department Store offers a free lunch bag with every P5,000 single-receipt purchase until 15 July 15. Shoppers can stack promo offers to get more savings and instant rewards.
Uniforms are a staple in many local schools, and shiny leather shoes are the cherry on top. Robinsons-exclusive brands like Gallardo and Liberte offer stylish, durable leather shoes and rubber shoes for students of all ages. Of course, they shouldn’t leave home without spacious bags from brands like Sky Travel and Urban Muse for all their stuff. From weekend meetings to school foundation days, shoppers can copy student-friendly clothes at brands like Playground, Stella and Workshop that offer comfortable basics and accessories for kids and teens, as well as Filipiniana pieces for special events. This also encourages self-expression through their outfits.