Kick off back-to-school memories 

The best childhood memories happen in school. For 10 months out of a year, students spend most of their time studying their favorite subjects, joining extracurricular activities, and making friends. No matter how old they get, they’ll always carry these priceless moments with them. Seeing kids and teens being excited when they choose new shoes, bags and supplies is heartwarming — especially seeing them enjoy spending time with their family shopping before the daily school grind starts.

Aiming to give shoppers back-to-school deals, Robinsons Department Store offers a free lunch bag with every P5,000 single-receipt purchase until 15 July 15. Shoppers can stack promo offers to get more savings and instant rewards.