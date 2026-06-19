Home at last

Although the man was unharmed, he was confronted by firefighters stationed at the attraction and escorted from the site, Fox News reported. Visitors to the spectacular falls are prohibited from going over safety barriers.

Meanwhile, the long-lost daughter of a rural family in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China, recently had a tearful reunion with her parents and siblings.

Police and volunteers helped 31-year-old Liu Xiuhong find her home, and she broke down upon reuniting with her parents and younger siblings, the South China Morning Post reported.

They apologized to each other for their long separation of 22 years.

Liu was nine years old when she ran away for fear that her parents would beat her as punishment for breaking a glass shampoo bottle at her friend’s home in 2004.

She got lost in a vegetable market, but a man found and adopted her. Liu’s parents searched for her and appealed for help through a local television station for three days, but no one had seen her.

The adoptive parents raised Liu well and also helped her find her birth parents.