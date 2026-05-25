Soft landing

It’s not safe to leave young children unattended at home.
The parents of Xiaoming went out to deliver goods on 11 April, leaving their four-year-old son alone in their home in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. For the child’s safety, they locked the window screen and door.
When the parents returned home two hours later, Xiaoming was not there. The father, surnamed Song, went downstairs to look, only to find his son lying on the concrete ground near their residential building, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
The child apparently got hold of the key to the window screen and fell out, according to his mother.
Song rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where doctors found he had broken bones and damaged internal organs. Doctors initially gave the boy only a five-percent chance of surviving, but after 18 days he miraculously recovered.
“When we asked him why he climbed onto the window, he said he was just missing me so much. He wanted to see if we were returning home,” said the mother, according to SCMP.
Meanwhile, a home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA caught fire on 15 May trapping a mother and her baby.
Body camera video released by first responders showed the mother gripping her baby as she leaned out the second floor window, smoke billowing behind her, KCRA 3 reported.
Suddenly, the mother threw her baby, prompted by Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Michael Arnett.
“Hey, ma’am! Hey, throw me your kid!” yelled Arnett, according to KCRA 3.
Arnett’s body cam recorded the child landing into his arms unharmed. Firefighters then used a ladder to rescue the mother.