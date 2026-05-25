Soft landing

It’s not safe to leave young children unattended at home.

The parents of Xiaoming went out to deliver goods on 11 April, leaving their four-year-old son alone in their home in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. For the child’s safety, they locked the window screen and door.

When the parents returned home two hours later, Xiaoming was not there. The father, surnamed Song, went downstairs to look, only to find his son lying on the concrete ground near their residential building, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.