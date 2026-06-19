FL revels in Bedans’ 125th

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos paid tribute to generations of Bedans shaped by the university’s values during the 125th anniversary celebration of San Beda University on 17 June at the Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat in Manila.
“May your legacy continue to inspire future generations of Bedans to lead with purpose, serve with compassion and make a positive difference in the lives of others,” she said.
“For 125 years, San Beda University has helped shape generations of men and women grounded in faith, guided by service and committed to leading with integrity,” she added.
Founded in 1901 as El Colegio de San Beda, the university has grown into one of the country’s leading Catholic educational institutions under the Benedictine tradition.
The university said its legacy is rooted in a balance of prayer, reflection, community and meaningful work while continuing to pursue academic excellence and innovation.